Overview of Dr. Dawn Hasson, MD

Dr. Dawn Hasson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Hasson works at Penn State Health St. Joseph Ob/Gyn Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.