Dr. Dawn Heil, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Elmira, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dawn Heil, MD

Dr. Dawn Heil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Dr. Heil works at Arnot Plastic Surgery in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Heil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arnot Plastic Surgery
    445 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 734-2067
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 07, 2022
    Kind, informative, smart!
    — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Dawn Heil, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275527145
    Education & Certifications

    • Meridia Huron
    Medical Education
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Heil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heil has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Heil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

