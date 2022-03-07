Dr. Dawn Heil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Heil, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Heil, MD
Dr. Dawn Heil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Heil works at
Dr. Heil's Office Locations
-
1
Arnot Plastic Surgery445 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-2067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heil?
Kind, informative, smart!
About Dr. Dawn Heil, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1275527145
Education & Certifications
- Meridia Huron
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heil works at
Dr. Heil has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Heil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.