Dr. Dawn Heizman, MD
Dr. Dawn Heizman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UMKC|UMKC|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pavilion for Women2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Heizman is amazing - and my husband agrees! She is what every obgyn should aspire to be. She has been my obgyn through two pregnancies and delivered both my babies (both high risk pregnancies)! She is proactive, intelligent, kind, caring and decisive. Personable, friendly. She put all of my our fears at ease as she navigated us to two healthy full term pregnancies! She is calm, positive but always honest and direct. I never felt rushed, always a priority ; always got quick return calls from her nurse. She is in-demand in her office - and for a good reason.. she is worth the wait to get in! She is someone who I trust , and she kept me & my babies safe all the way through delivery, and after. When looking for an Obgyn , you really want a person who you can have that close patient/doctor relationship and feel completely comfortable talking about any and all concerns….Dr Heizman is that person for me. All I can say is I absolutely love her and Highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568605459
- UMKC School of Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Heizman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heizman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heizman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heizman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heizman has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heizman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heizman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heizman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heizman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heizman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.