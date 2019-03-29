Dr. Dawn Hershman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Hershman, MD
Dr. Dawn Hershman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Dr. Hershman is an absolutely fantastic doctor. I went to Dr. Hershman for a second opinion for my treatment plan and wished I had chosen her as my main doctor for treatment. Kind, considerate, thorough, great staff and patient. She took her time to go through all of my documents and explain everything meticulously. Wonderful person to boot.
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1649359530
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hershman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershman.
