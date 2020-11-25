Dr. Hirokawa accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawn Hirokawa, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Hirokawa, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Hirokawa works at
Locations
Heath Care Center At Christiana4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-0100
- 2 200 Hygeia Dr Unit D, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-0100
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 623-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Hirokawa to everyone. Makes you feel comfortable and explains her plan and what to expect.
About Dr. Dawn Hirokawa, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194927764
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
