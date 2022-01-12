Dr. Hrab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Hrab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dawn Hrab, MD
Dr. Dawn Hrab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrab's Office Locations
- 1 1835 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-5410
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hrab has been my primary care physician for about 20 years, and never once did I feel as though I wasn't a priority to her during any appointment, either well or sick. She has always been thorough and always gives clear, understandable guidance. I have recommended her to friends numerous times.
About Dr. Dawn Hrab, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003870056
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hrab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrab.
