Dr. Dawn Huggins-Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dawn Huggins-Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Family Medical Practitioners1147 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 460-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to the patient. She is very thorough. She’s very detailed and patient oriented. She is an excellent physician I wish I had known her for my entire Life. She has done so many things to help preserve my life. Thank you so much Dr. Jones.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Huggins-Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggins-Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins-Jones.
