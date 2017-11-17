Dr. Dawn Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Jones, MD
Dr. Dawn Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with LMH Health and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Surgical Associates PA20375 W 151st St Ste 463, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 764-6996
-
2
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (785) 505-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I met Dr Jones a few years back when I moved to Kansas and decided to take the majority of my healthcare needs to the Olathe area. I believe she has performed two surgical procedures for me now and I’ve even recommended her to several friends and family members. She is very honest and straight forward without seeming cold or overly clinical. She makes certain her patients understand their options and are comfortable with their choices.
About Dr. Dawn Jones, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104977768
Education & Certifications
- Western Res Care Svcs
- Western Rsch Care Svcs
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.