Overview of Dr. Dawn King, MD

Dr. Dawn King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.