Dr. Dawn Kleinman, MD
Dr. Dawn Kleinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Sanford, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital.
Locations
Sanford Dermatology PA827 S Horner Blvd Ste B, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 775-7926
Sanford Dermatology - Pittsboro959 East St Ste B, Pittsboro, NC 27312 Directions (919) 775-7926
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to dr kleinman bc she was the only dermatologist with an opening within the next 6 months - I am so glad I ended up in her clinic! she has been such a great physician - will defintiely be coming back
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinman has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleinman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
