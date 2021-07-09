Dr. Dawn Klemow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Klemow, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Klemow, MD
Dr. Dawn Klemow, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Klemow works at
Dr. Klemow's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0624
-
2
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klemow?
Dr. Klemow is considerate, kind and one of the finest doctors I have seen in years. I feel very fortunate to be one of her patients. She takes her time, explains things in a manner I can understand and is one of those doctors I know will take excellent care of me.
About Dr. Dawn Klemow, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1366404584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klemow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klemow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klemow works at
Dr. Klemow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.