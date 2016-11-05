See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD

Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Kopel works at Greater New Haven Ob/Gyn Group in New Haven, CT with other offices in Orange, CT and Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kopel's Office Locations

    Greater New Haven Ob Gyn Group PC
    46 Prince St Ste 207, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 787-2264
    Greater New Haven Ob/Gyn
    325 Boston Post Rd Ste 3B, Orange, CT 06477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 795-5590
    Greater New Haven Ob Gyn Group PC
    1970 Whitney Ave Ste 4, Hamden, CT 06517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-5067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Pregnancy Test
Urine Pregnancy Test
Yeast Infections
Pregnancy Test
Urine Pregnancy Test

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vulvitis
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Gingival Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    • 1497781041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopel has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

