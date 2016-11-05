Overview of Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD

Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kopel works at Greater New Haven Ob/Gyn Group in New Haven, CT with other offices in Orange, CT and Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.