Dr. Dawn Kuras, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dawn Kuras, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Kuras works at
Locations
Nurture Family Dental6259 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 227-2744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Humana
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
I had a crown come loose and she fixed it. Thought for sure she’d try to get me to purchase another one.
About Dr. Dawn Kuras, DDS
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuras accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.