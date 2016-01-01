Dr. Lafromboise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Lafromboise, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dawn Lafromboise, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Creoks Mental Health Services4103 S Yale Ave Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 216-4629
- Humana
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Lafromboise accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafromboise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafromboise. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafromboise.
