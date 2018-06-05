Dr. Dawn Martin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Martin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Martin, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Gainesville, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor College
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Burlington Office7575 W University Ave Ste P, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 559-1404Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Lake City Office457 SW Perimeter Gln, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 217-8330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin is superb in all respects. She worked with me with braces and then she helped my son. She is knowledgeable, friendly, organized, supportive, and listens very well to patient concerns. I highly recommend her for adults or kids!
About Dr. Dawn Martin, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1457522138
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
681 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.