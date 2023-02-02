Overview of Dr. Dawn McGee, MD

Dr. Dawn McGee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGee works at The Association for Women s Health Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.