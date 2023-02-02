Dr. Dawn McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn McGee, MD
Dr. Dawn McGee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McGee's Office Locations
-
1
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northbrook Office1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 502, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 469-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. McGee’s for 17 years, she delivered two of my children. I look forward to visits with her - she is kind, personable and informative. She truly treats the whole patient, interested in my whole life - work, family, etc. Any issues that arise she can explain clearly and is reassuring. She truly is the best!
About Dr. Dawn McGee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043261332
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McGee has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
