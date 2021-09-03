Dr. Michels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Michels, DPM
Dr. Dawn Michels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Foot & Ankle Specialists, 4119 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40220, (502) 454-4187. Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Foot & Ankle Specialists, 2857 Charlestown Rd Ste 300, New Albany, IN 47150, (812) 948-0211
Baptist Health Floyd
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Michels and her staff are very friendly, knowledgeable, and attentive. She spent all the time I needed to explain my diagnosis. I highly recommend her.
Podiatry
English
NPI: 1578563920
LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Michels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Michels has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Michels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Michels can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.