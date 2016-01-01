Dr. Dawn Miles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Miles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.
Florida Foot Care320 Zeagler Dr Ste B, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 348-3276
St. Augustine Office.1851 Old Moultrie Rd, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (386) 348-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013972413
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rome
- Florida Medical Center South
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- North Central College, Naperville, Il
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.