Dr. Dawn Peters, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Peters, MD
Dr. Dawn Peters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6300Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter loved Dr Peters she was easy to speak to and related well with her. My daughter was really sad whe she left her last location.
About Dr. Dawn Peters, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1174599104
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
