Dr. Dawn Russell, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Russell, MD
Dr. Dawn Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
Emory Division of Hospital Medicine6325 Hospital Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 474-7038
EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Coral12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doctor!!!! Wouldnt have anyone else deliver my children shes busy cause everyone wants her for a doctor but she has always fit me in her schedule for every birth and delivered all of my babies. She's very good at what she does!!!!!
About Dr. Dawn Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790892024
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.