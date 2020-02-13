See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Dawn Sadowski, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dawn Sadowski, MD

Dr. Dawn Sadowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Sadowski works at Northwest Womens Consultants in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Womens Consultants
    1630 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 (847) 483-0350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    
    
    About Dr. Dawn Sadowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396743647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Sadowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadowski works at Northwest Womens Consultants in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sadowski’s profile.

    Dr. Sadowski has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    