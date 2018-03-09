Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO is a Dermatologist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.
Oakview Dermatology2111 E State St, Athens, OH 45701 Directions (740) 566-4621
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
hand broke out bad following MOHs surgery. thought it was an infection but after oral and IV antibiotics didnt work they diagnosed it as a side affect frim Crohns disease. started me on steriods and within a few days it was clearing up! Dr Sammons and D'Addario both were GREAT! their show of concern was great! they followed through and got the diagnoses correct and got the right treatment for it. I love both of them and would recommend them to anyone! Thanks to everyone i...
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Sammons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sammons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sammons has seen patients for Hives, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sammons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sammons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sammons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.