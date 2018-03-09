Overview

Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO is a Dermatologist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.



Dr. Sammons works at Oakview Dermatology in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.