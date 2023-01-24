Overview of Dr. Dawn Severson, MD

Dr. Dawn Severson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Severson works at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.