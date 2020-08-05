See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD

Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Swarm works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swarm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 719-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902023492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swarm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swarm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swarm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swarm works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swarm’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Swarm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swarm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swarm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swarm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

