Dr. Dawn Tartaglione, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Bayhealth Neurosurgery540 S Governors Ave # 100, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 526-1470
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
When I first went to Bayhealth Neurosurgery, I saw there were multiple doctors that I would've been referred to. I was lucky enough to get not only the best treatment, but a cool doctor. In the beginning of my treatment, I was run in circles by my insurance company until I had to have an emergency MRI. When I finally was able to see the correct doctor (Dr.T) I was hardly able to walk on my own. So, limping in with a cane we started the process for setting a surgery date. I had abnormal blood work the first time around, so it had to be pushed out. Once resolved I was fast tracked into my surgery, done only by the amazing staff working alongside Dr.T shoutout to Michelle! Shay! Stacey! Dr. Volha! and Tim! You're all amazing and took wonderful care of me! On my surgery day I limped in with a cane, and virtually walked out without it. Minimal invasiveness and it's like she went in and flipped a switch. I'm down to almost no pain and its only 3 weeks out. Thank you Dr.T YOU ARE AMAZING!!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Neurosurgery
