Overview of Dr. Dawn Thornton, DO

Dr. Dawn Thornton, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Thornton works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.