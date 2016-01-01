Dr. Wang accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawn Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Wang, MD
Dr. Dawn Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
- 1 3550 Terrace St Ste 613, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-9670
Upmc Passavant Cranberry1 Saint Francis Way, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 665-8030
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine815 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dawn Wang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
