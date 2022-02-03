Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Locations
University hospital ALLERGY4001 Carrick Dr Ste 160, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (440) 250-5353
University hospital ALLERGY960 Clague Rd Ste 2100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2032
University Hospitals Allergy and Asthma Center7856 Brookside Dr, Olmsted Falls, OH 44138 Directions (440) 250-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Zacharias for many years. I was surprised to see she had any bad reviews at all. She is well educated and is able to discuss treatment options and my medical problems thoroughly. I would highly recommend her! She actually listens! She is never rude and she is compassionate and is caring.
About Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609853183
Education & Certifications
- All Children Hosp/Usf
- Akron General Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Baldwin Wallace College
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
