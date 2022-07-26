Overview

Dr. Dawood Sayed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Dr. Sayed works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.