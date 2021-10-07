Dr. Dawson Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawson Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dawson Brown, MD
Dr. Dawson Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
WestSound Orthopaedics - Silverdale4409 Nw Anderson Hill Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can not recommend Dr Brown enough! I had rotator cuff/labrum surgery 6 weeks ago and feel truly blessed to have found this surgeon. From the moment I met Dr Brown I felt truly at ease and comfortable putting my care into his hands. His skill level and manner are beyond reproach. I would 100% choose him again and again.
About Dr. Dawson Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
