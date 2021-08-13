Dr. Dawud Lankford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lankford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawud Lankford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dawud Lankford, MD
Dr. Dawud Lankford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lankford's Office Locations
- 1 2637 Shadelands Dr Ste A2, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (510) 455-2699
-
2
Nor Cal. Urology Medical Group Inc.3300 Webster St Ste 710, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 465-5800Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 3 1569 Solano Ave, Berkeley, CA 94707 Directions (510) 455-2699
-
4
Norcal Urology Medical Group Inc355 Lennon Ln Ste 205, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 935-0627
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Concord Medical Center
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lankford is an excellent doctor. He did an excellent job treating my condition. He was very knowledgeable and friendly. he answered my questions patiently.
About Dr. Dawud Lankford, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1063750099
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
