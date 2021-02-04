See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Daxa Patel, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
5.0 (19)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daxa Patel, MD

Dr. Daxa Patel, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5733
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6724
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acrocephalosyndactyly
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Astrocytoma
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Brain Tumor
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Medulloblastoma
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pediatric Spinal Tumor
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spasticity - Mental Retardation
Spina Bifida
Spinal Fusion
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daxa Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    13 years of experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Female
    • Female
    1780905398
    • 1780905398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Utah/Primary Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

