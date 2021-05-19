Dr. Daxes Banit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daxes Banit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daxes Banit, MD
Dr. Daxes Banit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Banit works at
Dr. Banit's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine3051 Watson Blvd Ste 525, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 953-4563
-
2
Middle Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine1013 Main St, Perry, GA 31069 Directions (478) 953-4563
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banit?
Dr. Banit is knowledgeable, takes the time to explain what you need to know. I trust him after years tending to my back.
About Dr. Daxes Banit, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225086903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banit accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banit works at
Dr. Banit has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Banit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.