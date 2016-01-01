Overview of Dr. Daya Sharma, MD

Dr. Daya Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College Of Amritsar, University Of The Punjab and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Greater Washington Oncology Associates in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.