Dr. Dayal Raja, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dayal Raja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Emory University Hospital, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dr. Raja works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC
    1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 798-1500
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus
  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus
  • Rome Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2
Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Hashimoto's Disease
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Graves' Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Bone Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Retinopathy
Endocrine Disorders
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Gigantism
Growth Disorders
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hirsutism
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hyperkalemia
Hypocortisolism
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Insulin Pump Therapy
Insulin Resistance Syndrome
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
Male Hypogonadism
Metabolic Disorders
Metabolic Syndrome
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Paget's Disease
Pancreatic Cancer
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
Transgender Care
Transgender Disorders
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?

    Sep 10, 2022
    Very involved with my overall care.
    GT — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Dayal Raja, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003937715
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester|McG Health Medical Center
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    • Jacobi Medical Center|Medical Center of Central Georgia|Saint Johns Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dayal Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raja works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raja’s profile.

    Dr. Raja has seen patients for Goiter, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

