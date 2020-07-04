Overview of Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD

Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Renal Consultants Medical Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.