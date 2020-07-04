Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD
Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
-
1
Michael E Steuer MD PC7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 350-7543Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Renal Consultants Medical Group18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 202, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (805) 202-4516Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
it's hard to get exited about a telephone appointment, but I felt valued and got information that was necessary. I seem to have extensive blood tests like I would expect from my PCP. I was directed to Dr Ganhdi for kidney function analysis.
About Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285961789
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Gout, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.