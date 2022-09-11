Dr. Dayna Lago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayna Lago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dayna Lago, MD
Dr. Dayna Lago, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Lago works at
Dr. Lago's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Beach2020 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lago?
Certainly, a level of 'integrity' seldom encounter these days, and therefore well worthy of the esteem and unwavering trust I, myself, and many of my friends and associates have put in her empathic, professional care. Any organization that she would be willing to be part of would certainly be challenged when hoping to rise to her level of professionalism and competence.
About Dr. Dayna Lago, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750351110
Education & Certifications
- La State University Eye Center
- Mercy Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- University Of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lago works at
Dr. Lago has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Trichiasis and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.