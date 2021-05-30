Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD
Overview of Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD
Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
Legacy Heights Oral & Facial Surgery Pllc193 S 200 W Ste B, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 254-5787
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put - the absolute best!
About Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881926509
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
