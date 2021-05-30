Overview of Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD

Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Dr. Dayne Jensen, DMD in Farmington, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.