Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD
Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD

Oncology
4.4 (17)
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD

Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Dedmond works at Center for Womens Health in Newport News, VA with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Dedmond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Womens Health
    Center for Womens Health
12706 McManus Blvd, Newport News, VA 23602
(757) 280-1062
  2. 2
    St. Francis Medical Center
    St. Francis Medical Center
6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
(719) 571-1000
  3. 3
    Goph Gyn. Onc Psf
    Goph Gyn. Onc Psf
6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 250GO, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
(719) 571-8660
  4. 4
    Centura Penrose Hospital
    Centura Penrose Hospital
2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 571-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2017
    Dr Dedmond listened to me- heard my concerns and allowed me to make certain decisions with my medical procedure. Her bedside manners are amazing and more importantly, she took previous medical concerns into consideration and prepared me for the healing process! I would highly recommend her for any gynocologic or oncology procedure!!
    Deborah W in Yorktown, VA — May 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD
    About Dr. Daynelle Dedmond, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881783231
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dedmond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dedmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dedmond has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

