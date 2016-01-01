Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daynet Vega, MD
Overview of Dr. Daynet Vega, MD
Dr. Daynet Vega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Vega works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vega's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd # 3, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
About Dr. Daynet Vega, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1871814822
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.