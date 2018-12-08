Overview of Dr. Daysi Baez, MD

Dr. Daysi Baez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago.



Dr. Baez works at Daysi X Baez MD in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.