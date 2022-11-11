Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD
Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.
Dr. Payne Jr's Office Locations
Piedmont Rheumatology PA225 18th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-9912
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Payne is the best! Super nice and answers any questions you have. He’s helped 2 generations, my dad with RA and then me with PsA. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dayton Payne Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
