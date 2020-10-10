See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Deshawndranique Gray, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (43)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deshawndranique Gray, MD

Dr. Deshawndranique Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Gray works at De Shawndranique Gray MD in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deshawndranique D. Gray M.d. P.A.
    7999 W Virginia Dr Ste C, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 367-5555
  2. 2
    Medical Center of Arlington
    3301 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 465-3241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr Gray is an excellent gynecologist and surgeon. She immediately spotted something that no other doctor could find or treat after years and years of discomfort and subpar medical treatment. She corrected the matter and performed the necessary surgeries that I needed for the specific situation I was in with stage 4 endometriosis. She was fun! And very knowledgeable. Unlike many doctors Dr. Gray made sure I was clear in my understanding of my options and care. She related everything well person to person and does not at all possess any arrogance or one down bedside manner. Although she is relatable, she is also amazing at the work she does. Don’t be fooled by her kindness into thinking she is ordinary. Her skills are every bit extraordinary even in difficult circumstances. This was my experience. Best to all of you on your health journey! ??
    KT — Oct 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deshawndranique Gray, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336159300
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gray has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

