Overview of Dr. Deaglan O'Cochlain, MD

Dr. Deaglan O'Cochlain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from University College Galway Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. O'Cochlain works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.