Overview of Dr. Dean Babich, MD

Dr. Dean Babich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIJEKA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Babich works at Brookhaven Nephrology Assocs in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.