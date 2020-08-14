Overview of Dr. Dean Brick, MD

Dr. Dean Brick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Brick works at Cornea Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Glaucoma and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.