Dr. Dean Bright, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dean Bright, DPM
Dr. Dean Bright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Bright's Office Locations
Podsurg LLC1670 W Sunset Ave Ste A, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 750-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Bright about an ingrown toenail, waited maybe 5 minutes. He was very friendly and did not make me feel rushed at all. When I asked him about bunion correction he had the nurse get X-rays before I left and came with me to the check out point to talk to his front desk about working me in to have it corrected as soon as possible. The day of surgery he was very friendly and checked in to make sure I wasn’t anxious or having any questions or concerns. He came very highly recommended and now I know why! Dr Bright and his clinic are fantastic!
About Dr. Dean Bright, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770581357
Education & Certifications
- Norwegian American Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of the Ozarks
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bright has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.