Dr. Dean Cerio, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (33)
Map Pin Small Hoboken, NJ
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dean Cerio, MD

Dr. Dean Cerio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Cerio works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ, Englewood, NJ, Denville, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ, Chatham, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cerio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Englewood
    375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  4. 4
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Denville
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  5. 5
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Pompton
    97 W Parkway Fl 2, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  6. 6
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Chatham Office
    33 Main St, Chatham, NJ 07928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  7. 7
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Livingston
    200 S Orange Ave # 295, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dean Cerio, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1407017767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Internship
    • SUNY Buffalo Hospital/Buffalo General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Cerio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

