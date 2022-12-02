Dr. Dean Cestari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cestari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Cestari, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Cestari, MD
Dr. Dean Cestari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Cestari works at
Dr. Cestari's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates243 Charles St Ste 930, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3412
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cestari?
Dr. Cestari at Mass Eye and Ear was amazing! He and his team were able to correctly diagnose a very rare disease i have. It is called Superior Oblique Myokymia. Not much is known about it and effective treatment procedures are all but non existent. I did not respond well to drug therapy so with very cautious optimism, we decided to opt for surgery. The surgery he chose was custom but was similar to a strabismus procedure i believe. He put me at ease for the surgery and a few months later I can report a MAJOR improvement in my symptoms. I can drive and work again! I recommend Dr. Cestari with the highest praise!
About Dr. Dean Cestari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447297643
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Presbyterian/Cornell
- Ny Presbyterian Cornell Med
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cestari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cestari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cestari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cestari works at
Dr. Cestari has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cestari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Cestari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cestari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cestari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cestari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.