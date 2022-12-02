See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Dean Cestari, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (135)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dean Cestari, MD

Dr. Dean Cestari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Cestari works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cestari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates
    243 Charles St Ste 930, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Exotropia
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Exotropia
Diplopia

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Cestari at Mass Eye and Ear was amazing! He and his team were able to correctly diagnose a very rare disease i have. It is called Superior Oblique Myokymia. Not much is known about it and effective treatment procedures are all but non existent. I did not respond well to drug therapy so with very cautious optimism, we decided to opt for surgery. The surgery he chose was custom but was similar to a strabismus procedure i believe. He put me at ease for the surgery and a few months later I can report a MAJOR improvement in my symptoms. I can drive and work again! I recommend Dr. Cestari with the highest praise!
    Jamie — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Dean Cestari, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447297643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian/Cornell
    Internship
    • Ny Presbyterian Cornell Med
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Cestari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cestari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cestari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cestari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cestari works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Cestari’s profile.

    Dr. Cestari has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cestari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Cestari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cestari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cestari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cestari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

