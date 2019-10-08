Overview of Dr. Dean Clerico, MD

Dr. Dean Clerico, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Clerico works at Dr. Dean Clerico in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.