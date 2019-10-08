Dr. Dean Clerico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clerico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Clerico, MD
Dr. Dean Clerico, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Wyoming Valley Pet Associates190 Welles St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-0524
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
I had nasal polyps for years lost smell and taste . Life was miserable . This was my first surgery. Dr. Clerico and his staff made me very comfortable during the whole process. It has been almost a month since my procedure and I can smell again and taste. I can honestly say my quality of life has changed. I would recommend Dr. Clerico to anyone . Even down to the wait time when you come for an appointment . I’ve been to the office 5 times and never waited longer then 10 minutes to see the doctor. Another thing I liked is that Dr. Clerico is very down to earth and friendly. The vibe you get when your in the visit makes you relaxed. I am very grateful for all of the people who have helped me after years of dealing with nasal polyps and sinus infections. Thank you very much and god bless
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700814456
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Clerico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clerico accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clerico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clerico has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clerico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Clerico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clerico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clerico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clerico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.